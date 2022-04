PNG vs OMN Dream11 Tips And Prediction ICC Men’s CWC League 2

PNG vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC Men’s CWC League 2, Match 78: Captain, Vice-Captain – Papua New Guinea vs Oman Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3.30 PM IST April 16 Saturday:

Papua New Guinea vs Oman Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of OMN vs PNG, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Oman Dream 11 Team Player List, Papua New Guinea Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Papua New Guinea vs Oman T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction and Tips- OMN vs PNG ICC Men’s CWC League 2, Fantasy Cricket Tips Papua New Guinea vs Oman ICC Men’s CWC League 2.

TOSS – The ICC Men’s CWC League 2, Match 78 toss between Papua New Guinea and Oman will take place at 3 PM (IST).

Time – 3:30 PM

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

PNG vs OMN Dream11 Team

Naseem Khushi, Jatinder Singh, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khawar Ali (vc), Norman Vanua, Assad Vala, Chad Soper, Bilal Khan, K Morea

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood Vice Captain: Khawar Ali

PNG vs OMN Playing XI

Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Simon Atai(wk), Alei Nao, K Morea

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khawar Ali, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi(wk), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan