Dubai: The T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia is still over a month away, but the tickets have already started selling out once they went online. Especially, the match between India-Pakistan has seen over five lakh tickets sold out thus far. The match would take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. The additional standing room tickets were also snapped up within minutes of going on sale.

"An official re-sale platform will be launched closer to the event, where fans can exchange tickets at face value," ICC said.

"Fans are encouraged to join the waitlist in the event of additional tickets becoming available," the statement from the cricket's governing body read.

“We are delighted by the uptake of tickets for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with over 500,000 already being snapped up. The excitement is really building with just over a month to go and this World Cup is set to be an unmissable event. There are still some tickets available to buy, so fans should make sure they secure theirs while they are still available,” ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup CEO Michelle Enright said there’s been support for different teams and is happy that more kids will be witnessing the showpiece event.

“We’ve also seen a spread of support for different teams across the event, which is going to make for an incredible atmosphere at our matches with a strong mix of passionate fans at each venue. We’re particularly proud of our accessibly priced tickets for families and it’s great to see that so many kids are going to come out and experience a World Cup. There are still some great tickets available, so I’d encourage everyone who hasn’t secured their seats to jump on board for what will be an unmissable event,” she said.

(With agency inputs)