  • Home
  • Sports
  • T20 World Cup 2026 Captains Day Press Conference Live Updates: Salman Ali Agha calls Bangladesh cricketers his brothers
live

T20 World Cup 2026 Captains Day Press Conference Live Updates: Salman Ali Agha calls Bangladesh cricketers his ‘brothers’

T20 World Cup 2026 Captains Day Press Conference Live Updates: Skippers of all 20 participating countries will be speaking to the media in Mumbai and Colombo on Thursday afternoon.

Published date india.com Updated: February 5, 2026 1:13 PM IST
email india.com By Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com
Salman Ali Agha
Salman Ali Agha (left) attends ICC Captains Day event with skippers from UAE, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026 Captains Day Press Conference Live Updates: In an unprecedented move, for the first time ever the Captain’s Day event in the T20 World Cup 2026 will taking across two cities – Mumbai and Colombo – on Thursday (February 5). It should be noted that the T20 World Cup 2026 is being held in a ‘hybrid’ model with India and Sri Lanka being the co-hosts.

The Mumbai event will get underway from 3pm IST on Thursday and apart from defending champions Team India will feature Afghanistan, Canada, England, Italy, Namibia, Nepal, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa, USA and West Indies captains. They will be speaking at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

The 12 captains have been divided into 2 groups while speaking to the media with the first group starting form 3pm followed by the second one from 330pm onwards, according to an invite sent by ICC. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav along with Rashid Khan, Harry Brook, Dilpreet Bajwa (Canada), Wayne Madsen (Italy), Gerhard Erasmus (Namibia), Rohit Paudel (Nepal), Mitchell Santner, Richie Berrington (Scotland), Aiden Markram, Monank Patel (USA) and Shai Hope are set to turn out in Mumbai.

The Captain’s Day event in Colombo will be held at the Mercantile Cricket Association from 12pm IST onwards. Once again the 8 participating captains will be divided into 2 groups – speaking at 12pm and 1230pm onwards. Pakistan with former winners Australia, co-hosts Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Oman, UAE and Zimbabwe will be part of the Colombo event.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha will be accompanied by Mitchell Marsh, Dasun Shanaka, Scott Edwards (Netherlands), Paul Stirling (Ireland), Jatinder Singh (Oman), Muhammad Waseem (UAE) and Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) in Colombo on Thursday.

You can follow all updates from the T20 World Cup 2026 Captain’s Day event HERE…

Live Updates

  • Feb 5, 2026 1:13 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2026 Captains Day Press Conference Live Updates: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha attended the media briefing with UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza in Colombo on Thursday.

  • Feb 5, 2026 1:09 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2026 Captains Day Press Conference Live Updates: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha attends the Captain’s Day briefing in Colombo. He calls Bangladesh cricketers his ‘brothers’. “Bangladeshis are our brothers; we are grateful for their support for Pakistan. It’s a pity that they are not playing in the tournament,” Salman Ali Agha says in Colombo.

  • Feb 5, 2026 12:37 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2026 Captains Day Press Conference Live Updates: Will Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha attend the ICC-mandated press conference of all the skippers in the tournament on Thursday? Pakistan have refused to play their Group A match against Team India on February 15.

  • Feb 5, 2026 12:10 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2026 Captains Day Press Conference Live Updates: Pakistan’s first and only warm-up match against Ireland was abandoned without a ball getting bowled on Wednesday in Colombo. How is Pakistan’s preparation for Sri Lankan conditions ahead of T20 World Cup 2026?

  • Feb 5, 2026 11:38 AM IST

    T20 World Cup 2026 Captains Day Press Conference Live Updates: Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav is expected to address the media between 3 and 330pm at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday. Suryakumar Yadav’s side defeated South Africa by 30 runs in a T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match on Wednesday.

  • Feb 5, 2026 11:25 AM IST

    T20 World Cup 2026 Captains Day Event LIVE Updates: Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha is expected to speak at Mercantile Cricket Association in Colombo from 12pm IST onwards. Will Salman open up about Pakistan’s decision not to play in Group A match against Team India on February 15 in Colombo?

  • Feb 5, 2026 11:23 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of ICC Captain’s Day event ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a passionate sports reporter and editor with experience of over 20 years in sports media. He has covered almost every sport for print and digital media. While Cricket is his first lov ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.