Singapore sprung the biggest shock on the opening day of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in the United Arab Emirates as they held their nerve to beat Scotland by just two runs.

Surendran Chandramohan hit a half-century as Singapore posted 168 for six from their 20 overs before Scotland, needing eight runs from the final over, finished on 166 for nine. Scotland had looked in good shape at the start of their reply, with George Munsey scoring 46 and opening partner Kyle Coetzer, but they were unable to maintain their momentum. Selladore Vijayakumar was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 16 runs, with Alasdair Evans run out as Scotland tried in vain to reach their target off the final ball.

The other Group A encounter saw the Netherlands ease past Kenya in a 30-run win after setting a total of 166 for four from their 20 overs thanks to a half-century from Max O’Dowd. Collins Obuya followed up his strong bowling display, which saw him finish with figures of two for 16, with a knock of 63 in Kenya’s reply but a lack of support saw his side finish on 136 for eight.

Elsewhere, Ireland opened their campaign with an eight-wicket win against Hong Kong courtesy of Andrew Balbirnie’s unbeaten 70 as they reached their target with 16 balls to spare.

Hong Kong made 153 for five off their 20 overs, with Kinchit Shah scoring 79 off 54 balls, before Balbirnie and Paul Stirling (62) combined to secure victory for Ireland in Group B.

The final game of an action-packed day saw Oman get off the mark with a seven-wicket win against the UAE, with Aqib Ilyas’ unbeaten knock of 45 getting his side over the line.