The International Council of Cricket (ICC) on Sunday announced the T2OI team of the decade in which former India captain MS Dhoni was named the skipper. Current India captain Virat Kohli, limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, and pacer Jasprit Bumrah made the cut for the XI. Also Read - Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 Live Streaming Cricket Details: Squads, Full Schedule, Teams, Match Timings

Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma – who have been instrumental for their respective sides over the past decade – were backed to open the batting in the star-studded outfit, while Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch – who rose to the No 1 spot in T20I rankings – found a spot at No 3 and he would be followed by Kohli – who was arguably the best batsman of the decade. Former South African captain AB De Villiers was slotted in at No 5. Australia’s Glenn Maxwell and West Indies’ Kieron Pollard were the two specialist all-rounders in the side. Also Read - ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade: MS Dhoni Named Captain, Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Included in Prolific XI

While Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan was picked as the sole spinner in the XI, India’s Jasprit Bumrah and former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga were the only fast bowlers in the XI.

ICC Men’s T20I Team of The Decade: Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni, Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

All the players have made significant contributions for their respective sides in the last decade and that is what helps them find a spot in the coveted XI.

Along with the best XI of the decade for T20Is, ICC also announced the best XI for Tests and ODIs.

Being a fan favourite and a global superstar – thanks to his performances over the years as a captain and as a player – Dhoni was named the captain in all the three formats of the game.