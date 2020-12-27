The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced their Teams of the Decade from all three formats – T20I, ODI and Test. The Indian players dominate the lists as MS Dhoni was named the captain of ODI and T20I format, while Virat Kohli was dubbed as the Test skipper of the Prolific XIs. Also Read - ICC Men's T20I Team of The Decade: MS Dhoni Named Captain; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Find Spots

MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, led India to several big victories including the triumph in 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Under Dhoni’s leadership, India also played the final of 2014 T20 World Cup. While in 2016 T20 WC India were eliminated in the semifinal by eventual winners West Indies. Also Read - ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade: MS Dhoni Named Captain, Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Included in Prolific XI

Meanwhile, current Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the only player to be named in the teams of the all three formats from ICC. In the past decade, Kohli was the force to reckon with as he is considered amongst the greatest players of the game. In the 381 international matches, Kohli slammed 20781 runs at an outstanding average of 56.77 which included 66 centuries. Also Read - Ainkya Rahane Goes Past Virat Kohli's Milestone at MCG And Records India Captain Achieved During 2nd Test vs Australia

Rohit Sharma is the other Indian to get chosen in the two teams -ODI and T20I. The swashbuckling opener has been one of the most consistent performers in white-ball cricket in the past decade. Rohit is the only batsman in world cricket to slam three double centuries in ODI cricket. He also holds the record of the highest individual score in 50-over cricket -264. While in the T20Is he is the only player to slam four centuries, including the joint-fastest century in 34 balls.

The other players, who found their place in twin teams are Ben Stokes, David Warner and AB de Villiers. Stokes turned into the most important player in England cricket in the past decade, which he proved in the final of 2019 WC at Lord’s and the Ashes Test series last year. AB de Villiers announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018. De Villiers ruled the cricket pitch with his astonishing batting skills as he also holds the record of faster 50 – 16 balls, 100 – 29 balls and 150 – 66 deliveries in ODI cricket. While Warner has been a top-performer for the Australian in the past decade as he has won the match his team on his own in every format.

The ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (captain, wk), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

The ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, MS Dhoni (C), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Lasith Malinga

The ICC Men’s Test Team of the Decade: Alaister Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (C), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, Ben Stokes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad James Anderson.