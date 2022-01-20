Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday said that the India U-19 squad currently taking part in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 have reported Covid-19 positive cases following RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests.Also Read - What is Himalayan Red Buransh Flower And How Can it be Useful Against COVID?

Ahead of their second Group B clash against Ireland U19, six members out of the 17-member squad were ruled out of selection.

"The medical status of the six members is: Sidharth Yadav – RT-PCR Test result has returned positive, Manav Parakh – Has shown symptoms. His RT-PCR test result is awaited. Rapid Antigen Test result has returned negative, Vasu Vats – Has shown symptoms. His RT-PCR test result is awaited. Rapid Antigen Test result has returned negative.

“Yash Dhull – Rapid Antigen Test result has returned positive, Aaradhya Yadav – Rapid Antigen Test result has returned positive, SK Rasheed – Rapid Antigen Test result has returned positive,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The Board is monitoring the situation closely and is in touch with the management and the coaching group. “The players will remain in isolation but will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team,” it said.

India opened their campaign in the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 with a win against South Africa.