ICC Names Shubman Gill And Chamari Athapaththu Players Of The Month Of September

Both players are crowned following votes cast by global fans registered and a specialist panel comprising ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and media representatives.

ICC Names Shubman Gill And Chamari Athapaththu Players Of The Month Of September. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: India’s talented young batter Shubman Gill wins the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for September after run-scoring feats in his country’s trophy-winning Asia Cup campaign and the subsequent ODI series against Australia, while Sri Lankan icon Chamari Athapaththu claims the ICC Women’s Player of the Month crown after her T20I batting and bowling exploits last month delivered her side’s maiden series win on English soil.

ICC Men’s Player of the Month, Gill has enjoyed a whirlwind run of form in 2023 which has seen him surge up the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings, and now lies within touching distance of the August Player of the Month winner, Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

Runs flooded in for the 24-year-old in ODI cricket in September. He started the month with half-centuries against Nepal and Pakistan before passing three figures in stylish fashion against Bangladesh in Colombo en-route to the final. Chasing down 51 to win the low-scoring finale, Gill remained at the crease to see his side over the line.

Following the conclusion of the Asia Cup, Gill once again shone in the subsequent series against Australia, bagging 74 runs in Mohali and 104 in Indore at more than a run-a-ball.

His 480 runs during the calendar month came at an average of 80, and a strike rate of 99.37.

Reacting to his award win, Gill said, “I am delighted to have won the ICC Player of the Month award for the month of September. It’s a great privilege to represent India at the international level and contribute towards the team’s cause. This award will further motivate me to continue to seek excellence and make the country proud.

“I managed to make a handy contribution towards the team which had the fortune of winning the Asia Cup 2023 and then, follow it up with an ODI series win against Australia in September. I take this opportunity to thank all my teammates, family and the coaches, without whom this achievement would not have been possible.”

Gill claims his second Player of the Month prize for 2023 after overcoming compatriot Mohammed Siraj, and England’s Dawid Malan, both of whom displayed outstanding form in shorter formats of the international game ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

