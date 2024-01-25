Home

ICC Names Virat Kohli As ODI Cricketer Of Year, Becomes First Player To Win 10 ICC Awards

Virat Kohli became the ICC ODI cricketer of the year 2023 and this was Virat's 10th individual ICC award and no other player in history even has 5.

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Virat Kohli as the ODI cricketer of the year 2023. He created history as this was Virat’s 10th individual ICC award and no other player in history even has 5. The star batter had a historic outing with the bat in the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023 as he scored 765 runs in the mega tournament.

