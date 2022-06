Dubai, June 13: In the latest ODI rankings released by ICC, India has dropped to 5th position, whereas arch-rivals Pakistan have taken over the 4th position and now lead their neighbours by a point in the standings.Also Read - PAK vs WI: Babar Azam's Illegal Fielding Costs Pakistan 5 Runs in 2nd ODI Against West Indies

Pakistan, after making a clean sweep of the series against West Indies have 106 rating points. New Zealand are leading the charts with 125 rating points, followed closely by England (124) and Australia (107). Also Read - Hardik Pandya Recalls 3rd International Match When MS Dhoni Told Him He'll be in World Cup Squad

Before the start of the series, Pakistan were placed fifth in the rankings with a rating of 102. India, though, will have a chance to climb the rankings as they play England and the West Indies (three ODIs each) before Pakistan play their next ODI series in August. Also Read - IND vs SA: Team India Start Practising at Arun Jaitley Stadium Ahead of 1st T20I Against South Africa | SEE PICS

Pakistan have enjoyed a brilliant last couple of years in the 50-over format. Apart from the blip against England away from home, they have taken on all comers and emerged victorious, including 2-1 series wins against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

They defeated Australia by the same margin when they came to visit Pakistan for the first time since 1998. West Indies stood no chance against Pakistan as they were rampaged 3-0.

This period of upsurgence has come under the captaincy of Babar Azam, who has led by example for Pakistan in all formats of the game. With his recent century in the first match against West Indies, he became the first batter to score three consecutive ODI centuries twice, having previously achieved the feat in 2016 as well.

And with a fifty in the second ODI, he broke the world record for most consecutive 50-plus scores (9) in men’s international cricket across all formats.

The top-ranked ODI batter has built a troop of trusted players along the way. One of them is Imam-ul-Haq, who has enjoyed a purple patch of late and has seven scores of 50-plus in his last seven ODIs to show for his efforts.

ICC Men’s Player of the Year Shaheen Afridi has been the leader of the pack of bowlers that consists of Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan, among others.

(With Inputs From IANS)