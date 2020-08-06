Virat Kohli continues as the top-ranked ODI batsmen while Rohit Sharma maintained his hold over the second spot in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday following the conclusion of a three-match series between England and Ireland. Also Read - England vs Pakistan: If it Was Virat Kohli Everyone Would be Talking But Not so For Babar Azam: Nasser Hussain

Kohli has 871 points while Rohit has 855. The India duo is followed at the top-two by Pakistan's Babar Azam who has 829 points.

Ross Taylor (818) and Faf du Plessis (790) complete the top-five rated ODI batsmen.

England captain Eoin Morgan, who had scored a century in the third ODI, has moved up one spot to be at 22.

Jonny Bairstow has also moved up a rung to 13th position.

The two heroes of Ireland’s stunning win over England in the third ODI on Tuesday – Paul Stirling and captain Andrew Balbirnie – have moved upwards in the batting charts.

Stirling, who scored 142, has moved one rung to be ranked 26th while Balbirnie, who scored 113 in the successful chase of 329, has jumped four spot to be ranked 42.

Curtis Campher, who scored half-centuries in the first two ODIs, is the latest entrant in the batting charts, debuting at 191st spot.

Among the bowlers, Craig Young, who took six wickets during the series has climbed up a massive 40 places to reach career-best 89th position. His compatriots Mark Adair (138) and Joshua Little (146) have also gained places.

New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult continues to be at the top followed by Jasprit Bumrah of India.

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman is at the third spot followed by Australian Pat Cummins at fourth and Kagiso Rabada of South Africa at fifth spot.

England legspinner Adil Rashid has advanced from 29th to 25th after clinching five wickets during the series, while left-arm pacer David Willey’s eight wickets have lifted him six places to 51st position.