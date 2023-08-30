Home

Sports

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: For Me, The Young Player Of World Cup Will Be Shubman Gill, Says Jacques Kallis

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: For Me, The Young Player Of World Cup Will Be Shubman Gill, Says Jacques Kallis

Jacques Kallis was the first cricketer in the history of the game to score more than 10,000 runs and take over 250 wickets in both ODI and Test match cricket.

Jacques Kallis was the first cricketer in the history of the game to score more than 10,000 runs and take over 250 wickets in both ODI and Test match cricket. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: South African legend cricketer Jacques Kallis has praised Indian opener Shubman Gill and backed him by saying that Gill will be the young player of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. The South African legend also said that the right-handed opener is one of his favourite players, and he is looking forward to Gill having a good tournament.

Trending Now

Since the exclusion of Indian veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan, Gill has established himself in the top order as one of the finest batters in just a short period of time. It says a lot about his calibre and his talent as a batter beacause Gill has replaced Dhawan. In the last few months in ODI cricket, the Gujarat Titans (GT) opener has been the best batter for the Rohit Sharma-led side and has also scored a double century in a 50-over format and played some fantastic knocks.

You may like to read

Speaking to the ICC, Jacques Kallis was asked who he felt would be the best young player in the upcoming marquee tournament. The Proteas all-rounder didn’t hesitate and took the name Shubman Gill. The great all-rounder also praised him and said that he was fortunate enough to work with him during his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“For me, the young player of the World Cup will be Shubman Gill. What a talent, not much more needs to be said about him, except to think I was going to enjoy watching him bat. One of my favourite players to watch,” The Proteas all-rounder said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

“I was lucky enough to work with him at KKR and see him develop, looking forward to seeing him have a good World Cup,” Jacques Kallis said.

Ahead of two big tournaments i.e. Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023 Gill will play an important role for Team India in the top order. The right-handed batter has amassed 750 runs in 12 games at an average of 68.18, including three centuries and two fifties, this year so far. Gill had also emerged as the highest run-getter in IPL 2023, scoring 890 runs in 17 games, including three centuries and four fifties.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES