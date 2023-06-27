Home

Sports

Highlights | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Ind-Pak Lock Horns at Narendra Modi Stadium – Check FULL SCHEDULE

live

Highlights | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Ind-Pak Lock Horns at Narendra Modi Stadium – Check FULL SCHEDULE

HIGHLIGHTS | ICC World Cup 2023: The Final Schedule is set to be released soon. The much venue for the much anticipated India vs Pakistan clash would be Ahmedabad. Check LIVE Updates here.

LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 schedule

AS IT HAPPENED | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule

Amid much speculation, the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule is expected to be released today by the ICC. From today, there are only 100 days left for the marquee event that will take place in India. The announcement which was supposed to happen earlier after the World Test Championship was delayed due to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The PCB has requested for a swap of venues, but that will not happen.

India WC Schedule:

Ind vs Aus, Oct 8, Chennai

Ind vs Afg, Oct 11, Delhi

Ind vs Pak, Oct 15, Ahmedabad

Ind vs Ban, Oct 19, Pune

Ind vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala

Ind vs Eng, Oct 29, Lucknow

Ind vs qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai

Ind vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata

Ind vs qualifier, Nov 11, Bengaluru

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.