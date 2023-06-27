By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
HIGHLIGHTS | ICC World Cup 2023: The Final Schedule is set to be released soon. The much venue for the much anticipated India vs Pakistan clash would be Ahmedabad. Check LIVE Updates here.
Amid much speculation, the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule is expected to be released today by the ICC. From today, there are only 100 days left for the marquee event that will take place in India. The announcement which was supposed to happen earlier after the World Test Championship was delayed due to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The PCB has requested for a swap of venues, but that will not happen.
India WC Schedule:
- Ind vs Aus, Oct 8, Chennai
- Ind vs Afg, Oct 11, Delhi
- Ind vs Pak, Oct 15, Ahmedabad
- Ind vs Ban, Oct 19, Pune
- Ind vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala
- Ind vs Eng, Oct 29, Lucknow
- Ind vs qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai
- Ind vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata
- Ind vs qualifier, Nov 11, Bengaluru
