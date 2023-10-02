Home

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: ‘Hope Virat Kohli Scores Many Hundreds And Ends Up As Tournament’s Leading Run-Getter’, Says Virender Sehwag

Kohli is all set to play in his fourth Men’s ODI World Cup after participating in last three editions - in 2011, 2015, and 2019, first of which gave him a winner’s medal

Virender Sehwag (credit: IANS)

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag is hoping that talismanic batter Virat Kohli ends up scoring a lot of centuries in the upcoming 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup and ends up becoming the leading run-scorer of the tournament.

Kohli is all set to play in his fourth Men’s ODI World Cup after participating in last three editions – in 2011, 2015, and 2019, first of which gave him a winner’s medal. In the 2019 World Cup, Kohli made 443 runs in nine innings, averaging 55.37, including five half-centuries.

“Cheeku (Virat Kohli) didn’t score a single century in the 2019 World Cup (in England). This year I hope he scores many hundreds and ends up as the leading run-scorer in the tournament. Then, I want him to be carried on the shoulders and get a round of the ground,” said Sehwag to Cricbuzz.

Sehwag, a member of the 2011 World Cup winning team, went on to say that Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma deserve to win the upcoming tournament. Unlike Kohli, Rohit missed out on being a part of 2011 World Cup winning team and is now the team’s captain on the tournament’s return to home soil.

“These two (Rohit & Kohli) senior players deserve to win the World Cup. Rohit Sharma was so close to getting picked for the 2011 World Cup but missed out. Later he became the Badshah of ODIs, he deserves to win a World Cup trophy once because he is a fantastic player,” he added.

India, the 1983 and 2011 champions, will open its campaign against five-time champions Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram in Chennai. It’s the first time India is solely hosting the Men’s ODI World Cup and Sehwag wants the side to break a drought of winning global trophies, which has been there for a decade, in this year.

“The best part about this Indian team is that there is a good mix of youth and experience. The combinations are also very nice. I have full hope that the team will win the World Cup this year. There’s been a lot of emptiness after winning the tournament in 2011, now it is time for them to join this club. The crowd will be there to support you all.”

