ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Kevin Pietersen Suprised To See Harry Brook’s Exclusion From English Squad

Kevin Pietersen was expecting Harry Brook in England's ODI World Cup squad following his heroics on The Hundred.

Kevin Pietersen is shocked to see Harry Brook's exclusion from English World Cup 2023 squad. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen was surprised to see the exclusion of aggressive batter Harry Brook not being a part of England’s ICC ODI World Cup 2023 squad. England Cricket Board (ECB) announced their World Cup 2023 squad a few days back and the emerging youngster was not been part of it. The former middle-order batter said that he saw a ‘superstar’ in the youngster during The Hundred.

With 2019 England’s World Cup victory hero Ben Stokes reversing his ODI retirement to play the ODI World Cup for the squad which will give a big boost for the defending champions. Stokes played a huge role in England’s 2019 World Cup triumph, amassing 465 runs in 11 games. The 32-year-old also hit an unbeaten 84 in the final against New Zealand at Lord’s.

England’s chief selector Luke Wright acknowledged that it was an incredibly tough decision to leave the youngster out.

Speaking to Sky Sports, former England cricketer Pietersen reckoned that the 24-year-old is ‘pure quality’ and that it was evident when he saw him at Headingley at The Hundred. “I’m absolutely flabbergasted that (Brook) cannot make England’s World Cup squad because he is pure quality. I just cannot believe it.”

“I saw this guy at Headingley two years ago when The Hundred took off, and I immediately saw a superstar. I saw someone playing 360, who could hit the same balls over extra-cover or midwicket,” Kevin Pietersen said.

Meanwhile, the 2019 title winner England named Jos Buttler as the captain for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 .

The marquee event will kickstart from October 5 where the first match will be played between defending Champions England and New Zealand and the match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England Squad For ICC World Cup 2023

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

