ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Kaif Names Kuldeep Yadav As Rohit Sharma’s Trump Card In Upcoming Marquee Tournament

Mohammad Kaif was a key member of the Indian team that won the 2002 NatWest Series in England. He scored 87 not out in the final, helping India to chase down a target of 326.

Mohammad kaif. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has named Men in Blue left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav as Rohit Sharma’s trump card in the upcoming ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 which is going to start on October 5. The spin wizard has picked up 141 ODI wickets of which 81 are right-handers and 60 wickets are off lefties.

No surprise there is no off-spinner in the team and with Kuldeep in outstanding form since the start of 2023 he is surely to lead the Indian spin bowling department in the upcoming marquee tournament. Indian captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the 15-member squad for the ICC men’s Cricket World Cup on September 5, Tuesday at Kandy in Sri Lanka.

The squad is almost the same as the Asia Cup 2023 squad, Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna are excluded from the side. The Rohit Sharma-led side is going with four seamers Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammed Siraj while three spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep Yadav has been in exceptional form in 2023 for Team India. The left-arm chinaman has picked up 23 wickets in 13 ODIs he has played. Kuldeep has also nosed ahead of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and off-spinners R Ashwin and Washington Sundar in the India scheme of things. The Delhi Capitals (DC) wrist-spinner took 10 Wickets in 14 innings in the Indian Premier League 2023 season with Strike Rate of 29.40 and Average of 36.10.

In his latest X ( formerly known as Twitter) Mohammad Kaif has named Kuldeep Yadav as Rohit Sharma’s trump card. The Former Indian all-rounder wrote, “Kuldeep Yadav can be Rohit Sharma’s trump card at World Cup. He is equally effective against all kinds of batters. Of his 141 ODI wickets, 81 right-handers and 60 lefties. No surprise there is no off-spinner in the team,”

Kuldeep Yadav can be Rohit Sharma’s trump card at World Cup. He is equally effective against all kinds of batters. Of his 141 ODI wickets, 81 right handers and 60 lefties. No surprise there is no off-spinner in the team. #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/gPQY7sfjg6 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 6, 2023

Indian squad for World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

