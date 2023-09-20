Home

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Official Anthem Featuring Dhanashree, Ranveer Singh Launched: Watch Video Here

The music video encapsulates the emotions of the global fan community, uniting nations and fans across different cultures.

New Delhi: ODI World Cup 2023 is set to start from October 5, With two weeks left until the marquee event, the official anthem, ‘Dil Jashn Bole’ has been released. This anthem is the result of a fantastic collaboration, starring the internationally acclaimed superstar Ranveer Singh in the lead role with the sensational music created by Pritam, one of Bollywood’s most coveted composers.

The anthem takes fans on an epic journey through India on board the One Day Express, witnessing a never seen before celebration ahead of the biggest Cricket World Cup ever.

‘Dil Jashn Bole’ is available on streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana, Hungama, Resso, Wynk, Amazon Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Fans can soon enjoy listening to the Anthem on radio stations Big FM and Red FM.

Here is the official anthem of ICC ODI World Cup 2023;

Men’s ODI 2023 World Cup anthem by @ipritamofficial Do you guys Like it? 💭 Hit 👍🏼 or miss 👎🏽 pic.twitter.com/FAmAR9ypng — M (@anngrypakiistan) September 20, 2023

Speaking about the Anthem launch, superstar Ranveer Singh said “As a part of the Star Sports family and a die-hard cricket fan, being part of this anthem launch for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is truly an honor. It’s a celebration of the sport we all love.”

Pritam said, “Cricket is India’s greatest passion and composing ‘Dil Jashn Bole’ for the biggest World Cup ever, has been a tremendous honour for me. This song is not just for 1.4 billion Indian fans but for the whole world to come to India and be a part of the biggest celebration ever.”

The music video encapsulates the emotions of the global fan community, uniting nations and fans across different cultures. The fan-centric anthem represents an epic celebration, designed to resonate with hearts and ignite spirits. The anthem embodies the World Cup combining the unique Indian passion for cricket with the national pride of all competing nations to create an unrivalled global sporting occasion.

Fans worldwide are also invited to take part by showcasing their creative interpretations of the hook-step in diverse global locations. Whether it’s cricket stadiums, educational institutions, iconic landmarks, or historical monuments, the stage is theirs. Fans need to simply team up with a friend, capture their unique hook-step performance, and share it on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #CWC23. The most captivating videos will be curated to craft a collective Fan Anthem, showcasing the world’s enthusiasm for all to witness.

