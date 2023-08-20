Home

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Team India Need Hardik Pandya As An All-Rounder Not Just As A Batter, Says Sanjay Manjrekar

Hardik Pandya picked up four wickets in five matches with an average of 31.50 in the recently concluded T20I West Indies series.

Hardik Pandya picked four wickets in the T20I series against West Indies. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: With two big tournaments coming up i.e. Asia Cup 2023 and ICC ODI World Cup 2023, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes that all-rounder Hardik Pandya has to contribute a lot more with both bat and ball to increase the Men In Blue’s chance of lifting the 2023 World Cup trophy later this year.

The former Indian cricketer was seen in a bit of concern about Hardik’s form as the stand-in skipper in the West Indies tour didn’t perform well with both bat and ball. Apart from batting Hardik Pandya was very poor with the ball in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against the Windies side which concerned Sanjay Manjrekar.

In the Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, the Indian all-rounder might play as a third seamer in the spin-friendly conditions and also might need to do the bulk of the finishing at the backend of the Men In Blue Innings.

In a recent interaction on Star Sports Sanjay Manjrekar expressed his thoughts on Hardik Pandya’s form. He said that “Hardik Pandya’s form is a bit of a concern. He has to do a lot of heavy work at the World Cup. You need him as an all-rounder and not just as a batter. So you need at least 6-7 overs per game. When India won the 2011 World Cup, it was because of people like Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina being the batters who could bowl.”

According to the cricketer-turned-commentator, with Ravindra Jadeja likely to be a bowler who will look after containing runs, he wants Yuzvendra Chahal to get back among the wickets alongside Kuldeep Yadav.

“Chahal needs to rise to the occasion in the 50-overs format to pick wickets along with Kuldeep Yadav because Jadeja will be the containment bowler. I think seam will be a gamble for most teams with the size and dimensions of grounds in India,” Sanjay Manjrekar said.

The Indian national cricket team is all set to announce their Asia Cup 2023 squad on 21 August, Monday. It will be interesting to see if KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will make it into the Men In Blue squad or not.

