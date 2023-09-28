Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-up Matches Team Wise Full Schedule: All You Need To Know

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-up Matches Team Wise Full Schedule: All You Need To Know

ODI World Cup 2023 set to start from October 5 and ahead of the marquee event the teams will play warmup matches, here is the full schedule of warm up matches.

Updated: September 28, 2023 1:59 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-up Matches Team Wise Full Schedule: All You Need To Know
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-up Matches Team Wise Full Schedule: All You Need To Know

New Delhi: The ODI World Cup is set to start from October 5 and defending champions England will play the opener clash of the tournament against New Zealand at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the tournament, every team will play the warm-up matches that will give them some clarity over the playing conditions of India and all these cricket matches will also be live for fans on Hotstar. Fans can also buy tickets for these warmup matches.

Trending Now

Almost all the teams have already arrived in India and three matches are scheduled on day 1 where Pakistan will lock horns against New Zealand in Hyderabad, Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka and South Africa will play against Afghanistan.

You may like to read

Here is the list, live streaming and schedule of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up matches:

Here is the schedule of World Cup warmup matches on September 29

DateVenueTeamsTimingsLiveStreaming
September 29Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, HyderabadPakistan vs New Zealand2 PM ISTHotstar and there will be no spectators allowed at the venue
September 29ACA Stadium, GuwahatiBangladesh vs Sri Lanka2 PM ISTHotstar and there will be spectators allowed at the venue
September 29Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, KeralaSouth Africa vs Afghanistan2 PM ISTHotstar and there will be spectators allowed at the venue

Here is the schedule for warmup matches which will be played on September 30


DateVenueTeamsTimingsLiveStreaming
September 30ACA Stadium, Guwahati.India vs England2 PM ISTHotstar and there will be spectators allowed at the venue
September 30Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, KeralaAustralia vs Netherlands2 PM ISTHotstar and there will be spectators allowed at the venue

ODI World Cup 2023 warmup matches schedule for October 2. 

DateVenueTeamsTimingsLiveStreaming
October 02ACA Stadium, Guwahati.England vs Bangladesh2 PM ISTHotstar and there will be spectators allowed at the venue
October 02Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, KeralaNew Zealand vs South Africa2 PM ISTHotstar and there will be spectators allowed at the venue

ODI World Cup 2023 warmup Schedule for October 3

DateVenueTeamsTimingsLiveStreaming
October 03ACA Stadium, Guwahati.Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka2 PM ISTHotstar and there will be spectators allowed at the venue
October 03Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, KeralaIndia vs Netherlands2 PM ISTHotstar and there will be spectators allowed at the venue
October 03Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, HyderabadPakistan vs Australia2 PM ISTHotstar and there will be spectators allowed at the venue

After these warmup matches the marquee event will start.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>