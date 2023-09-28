Home

ODI World Cup 2023 set to start from October 5 and ahead of the marquee event the teams will play warmup matches, here is the full schedule of warm up matches.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-up Matches Team Wise Full Schedule: All You Need To Know

New Delhi: The ODI World Cup is set to start from October 5 and defending champions England will play the opener clash of the tournament against New Zealand at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the tournament, every team will play the warm-up matches that will give them some clarity over the playing conditions of India and all these cricket matches will also be live for fans on Hotstar. Fans can also buy tickets for these warmup matches.

Almost all the teams have already arrived in India and three matches are scheduled on day 1 where Pakistan will lock horns against New Zealand in Hyderabad, Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka and South Africa will play against Afghanistan.

Here is the list, live streaming and schedule of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up matches:

Here is the schedule of World Cup warmup matches on September 29

Date Venue Teams Timings LiveStreaming September 29 Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad Pakistan vs New Zealand 2 PM IST Hotstar and there will be no spectators allowed at the venue September 29 ACA Stadium, Guwahati Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2 PM IST Hotstar and there will be spectators allowed at the venue September 29 Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala South Africa vs Afghanistan 2 PM IST Hotstar and there will be spectators allowed at the venue

Here is the schedule for warmup matches which will be played on September 30

Date Venue Teams Timings LiveStreaming September 30 ACA Stadium, Guwahati. India vs England 2 PM IST Hotstar and there will be spectators allowed at the venue September 30 Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Australia vs Netherlands 2 PM IST Hotstar and there will be spectators allowed at the venue

ODI World Cup 2023 warmup matches schedule for October 2.

Date Venue Teams Timings LiveStreaming October 02 ACA Stadium, Guwahati. England vs Bangladesh 2 PM IST Hotstar and there will be spectators allowed at the venue October 02 Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala New Zealand vs South Africa 2 PM IST Hotstar and there will be spectators allowed at the venue

ODI World Cup 2023 warmup Schedule for October 3

Date Venue Teams Timings LiveStreaming October 03 ACA Stadium, Guwahati. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 2 PM IST Hotstar and there will be spectators allowed at the venue October 03 Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala India vs Netherlands 2 PM IST Hotstar and there will be spectators allowed at the venue October 03 Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad Pakistan vs Australia 2 PM IST Hotstar and there will be spectators allowed at the venue

After these warmup matches the marquee event will start.

