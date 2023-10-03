Home

India start their ICC ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia on October 5 in Chennai. The India vs Pakistan match is on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi: India will be beginning their quest for the third World Cup title on October 8 when they take on Australia in their campaign opener in Chennai. For the last three edition, the host teams have won the World Cups and going by the trend, Rohit Sharma’s men have the brightest of chances to end their decade-long ICC trophy drought at home. Despite the trophy drought, India enter the ICC World Cup 2023 as clear favourites. The Men in Blue have got the required momentum with the Asia Cup 2023 triumph and ODI series win against Australia. The forms of the likes of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan also put the Indin team in good stead.

With barely a week to go before their first game, let’s take a look at why India have the edge over others in ICC World Cup 2023.

Same Trend In Last Three Editions

Home teams have lifted the World Cup in the last three consecutive editions and if the trend is to be followed, India stand a strong chance to lift the coveted title for the third time. Led by MS Dhoni, India defeated Sri Lanka in the 2011 final at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Australia and England won in 2015 and 2019 respectively. Having a strong home record in ODIs, Rohit Sharma’s men clearly start as favourites in ICC World Cup 2023. In this year, India have played 12 ODIs, winning nine and losing three. India won the World Cup for the first time in 1983 under Kapil Dev.

Fan Support

India cricket fans are spread all over the world. Wherever the Indian team travels to play cricket, the natives come in to cheer for the Men in Blue – be it Australia, England, West Indies, or any other country. With some of India’s matches already sold out, the Indian team will receive the biggest cheer at cricket’s greatest spectacle across nine venues. Fans have always been regarded as the 12th man and at home, there will be no shortage of support from the stands.

In-Form Bbatters

With KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer out for a long time with injury, India were forced to experiment heavily with their batting order in July-August. So much so, that opener Ishan Kishan was brought down into middle order to bat. Things fell into place for India when everybody from in the top five blossomed. Shubman Gill (five tons in 2023) and Virat Kohli had been scoring runs from the start of the year while Rohit Sharma found his footing in the Asia Cup 2023. Rahul returned in style with a hundred against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and followed it up with a string of half-centuries. Iyer too put his stake with a century against Australia. Kishan, whose place in the middle-order was debated, also shut down critics with a consistent show at No.5.

Experienced And Versatile Spin Attack

In Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, India have the most experienced and versatile spin attack. Ashwin, who had been a part of India’s 2011 title-winning campaign is playing his third World Cup this time and brings in a huge amount of experience with him. In Jadeja, India have one of the best all-rounders in the side. Besides his off-spin, Jadeja is also a dependable batter at No.7 that gives India an edge over others. As far as Kuldeep is concerned, the left-arm chinaman brings a lot with him and will be effective on Indian wickets, a glimpse of which was on show during the IPL 2023 for Delhi Capitals.

Lethal Pace Battery

Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah form a lethal pace battery for India in the ICC World Cup 2023. While Bumrah has been exceptional with the ball after spending 11 months on the sidelines, Siraj and Shami have been able to give India early breakthroughs. In fact, Shami took a five-wicket haul against Australia in the recently concluded ODI series. To add to that, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur also give India the fourth and fifth pacers’ options. In all, India are very well equipped as far as the fast bowling department is concerned.

Awareness Of Pitch Conditions

Playing at home, India are well adept with the conditions of all the venues, which is a big plus for the Men in Blue. Most of the players (all teams) in the ICC World Cup 2023 have the experience of playing in India courtesy Indian Premier League. Having said that, India have time and again proved how unbeatable they are at home and other teams will have to make much effort if they have to overcome the World No.1 side in the 50-over format.

No.1 In All Formats

India enter the ICC World Cup 2023 as the top-ranked side after Men in Blue’s 2-1 ODI series victory recently which will be a massive boost for Rohit Sharma’s men going into the mega event.

Home Record In Past Few Years

India enjoy a good ODI record at home in the last 10 years (2013 to 2023). Out of 72 ODIs played during this period, India have won 52 and lost just 24. One game ended as a tie while another one ended in no result.

