ICC ODI World Cup Knockouts Tickets To Go Live Today: Here Is How You Can Book Yours

The tickets for the three marquee games – 1st semi-final (15th November), 2nd semi-final (16th November) and the all-important final on 19th November will go live at 8:00 PM on 9th November.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India will release the final batch of ICC ODI World Cup knockout tickets on Thursday and this will be the last batch of tickets that includes the ticket for the final as well which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, Sunday.

Here is how fans can book their tickets for the final at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com . This will be the last chance for cricket fans wanting to experience the magic and thrill of the World Cup and to witness in person the crowning of a new champion.

The Semifinalists for the 2023 ODI World Cup are India, Australia and South Africa and the fourth will be decided.

India is at the top with eight wins in eight games (16 points) followed by South Africa, who have six wins in eight matches (12 points) and Australia, who have a similar win-loss record as SA (12 points).

The battle for the final semifinal spot is on between New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan, who are at fourth, fifth and sixth spot with eight points and four wins. The net-run-rate serves as a criteria that separates them. All of these teams have a league game to go and it is important for them to win it and the other results to go in their way as well.

New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka at Bengaluru on Thursday. It is a battle between Kiwis’ aspirations for the CWC semifinal spot and Lankan Lions’ aim to gain a spot in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, a privilege reserved for the top eight teams of this tournament, including hosts Pakistan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.