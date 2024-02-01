Home

ICC Opens Ticket Sales For Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 With Public Ballot System

West Indies and USA will jointly host the T20 World Cup 2024 from June 1 to 29. A total of 55 matches will be played across nine venues.

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has opened the ticket sales for the upcoming men’s T20 World Cup 2024 open with a public ballot system in place. The public ticket ballot is now open and will close on February 7. The T20 World Cup 2024 will take place from June 1 to 29 and is the largest-ever T20 World Cup with 55 matches to be played across nine cities – three in the USA and six in the Caribbean. The ICC opted for a public ticket ballot in operation to give the fans a fair and equitable chance to apply for tickets to the world’s biggest T20 carnival.

