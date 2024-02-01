By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
ICC Opens Ticket Sales For Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 With Public Ballot System
West Indies and USA will jointly host the T20 World Cup 2024 from June 1 to 29. A total of 55 matches will be played across nine venues.
New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has opened the ticket sales for the upcoming men’s T20 World Cup 2024 open with a public ballot system in place. The public ticket ballot is now open and will close on February 7. The T20 World Cup 2024 will take place from June 1 to 29 and is the largest-ever T20 World Cup with 55 matches to be played across nine cities – three in the USA and six in the Caribbean. The ICC opted for a public ticket ballot in operation to give the fans a fair and equitable chance to apply for tickets to the world’s biggest T20 carnival.
