New Delhi: International Cricket Council (ICC) are very much optimistic that gentleman's game of cricket will be a part of the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 mega event.

In the initial list of 28 disciplines, cricket didn't make it to the list but ICC chairman Greg Barclay believes there is an 'unique opportunity'.

"We believe that there's a unique opportunity in the partnership of cricket, the Olympic Movement and LA2028. We want our global fanbase of one billion-plus to be part of the world's greatest sporting event. We want our best players and most dynamic format to enjoy the unique global platform of the Games," ICC chairman Greg Barclay told to WSJ.

In conversation with Cricbuzz, Barclay told that it is one of their strategic priorities to get into the Olympics as ICC will put their best foot forward so that cricket gets a chance in six years time.

“One of our strategic priorities is to get into the LA Olympics. The decision is made by the IOC in consultation with the LOC of LA28. All we can do is put our best foot forward and hope that cricket is taken into LA,” Barclay said to Cricbuzz.

As per report of Wall Street Journal, 2032 Olympics in Brisbane, Australia would be ideal for cricket to get a fair chance by looking at the craze for the game down under.

If cricket becomes a part of the Olympics, ICC has to ensure that the maximum number of athletes don’t go beyond 10,5000. We have to wait and see whether cricket makes it to the final cut or not.