New Zealand vs Pakistan: Looks like the official Twitter handle of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 has taken a liking for Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. Sarfaraz faced the heat after Pakistan’s heartbreaking loss to India but they bounced back soon to beat South Africa. Sarfaraz faced a lot of criticism and abusive trolls but now fans seem to have got over it and they are backing him. The official CWC page on Twitter posted a collage of Sarfaraz showing his moods and expressions. Fans seem to be liking it as they say they will stand by Sarfaraz through thick and thin.

Here is the post by ICC:

Pakistan in WC 1992

Match 1 – Lost

Match 2 – Won

Match 3 – N R

Match 4 – Lost

Match 5 – Lost

Match 6 – Won

Pakistan in WC 2019

Match 1 – Lost

Match 2 – Won

Match 3 – N R

Match 4 – Lost

Match 5 – Lost

Match 6 – Won

If the same thing continues Sarfaraz will bcm Pak’s PM — Dhiren Bhatiya (@Dhirenbhatiya01) June 26, 2019

Koi kuch be kahe, I shall always support you @SarfarazA_54 bhai. #SarfarazAhmed #WeHaveWeWill Insha Allah — Shiza 🇵🇰🇹🇷🇦🇿 (@ShizaShahPAK) June 26, 2019

Meanwhile, New Zealand have been the most balanced unit and have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. Another victory seems highly probable given the inconsistency of Pakistan. Also from their point of view, another victory would confirm a semi-final spot for the Kane Williamson-led side.

Pakistan will hope that Sarfaraz Ahmed inspires the team and they can arrest Blackcaps’ winning streak in the ongoing tournament when they lock horns at Edgbaston.

Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Imad Wasim/Asif Ali, Wahaz Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi/Mohammad Hasnain