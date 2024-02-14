Home

ICC Rankings: Afghanistan Veteran Mohammad Nabi Replaces Shakib Al Hasan As New No.1 ODI All-rounder After Five Years

Mohammad Nabi overtakes Bangladesh's maestro Shakib al Hasan as the new no.1 ODI all-rounder in the latest ICC rankings.

Mohammad Nabi and Shakib al Hasan (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Afghanistan’s veteran player Mohammad Nabi has replaced Bangladesh’s star Shakib al Hasan as the new no.1 ODI player in the latest ICC Rankings, on Wednesday. Shakib held that spot for the last five years but his absence from the cricketing field since the recently concluded ICC ODI World Cup 2023 allowed Nabi to overtake him.

Shakib has been out of cricketing action due to some eye condition. This even forced him to miss out on the white-ball series against Sri Lanka. Bangladesh will be hoping for Shakib’s speedy recovery as he will be a crucial asset for the side in their upcoming campaign of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

It was a gripping showdown in Pallekele as Afghanistan faced Sri Lanka in the opening ODI. Despite early setbacks, Nabi’s spectacular innings of 136 at No. 7, accompanied by Azmatullah Omarzai gritty unbeaten 149, provided a glimmer of hope in an uphill chase of 382 runs. Though falling short by 42 runs, Nabi’s heroics not only salvaged Afghanistan’s innings but also propelled him to the summit of the all-rounder rankings.

Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka climbed five positions to occupy 15th following his unbeaten 97 in the second ODI. Pathum Nissanka jumped 10 spots to 18th after his unbeaten 210 in the opening ODI series against Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson went up six places to eighth following his six-wicket haul against South Africa. Additionally, his contributions with the bat elevated his position up two places to 13th on the list for Test all-rounders. among Test all-rounders.

Keshav Maharaj, a left-arm spinner from South Africa, continues to lead the bowlers, with Dilshan Madushanka rising four spots to 33rd and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga gaining 14 spots to equal 26th.

