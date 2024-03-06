Home

Sports

ICC Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Into Top 10, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Gain Ahead Of IND vs ENG 5th Test

ICC Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Into Top 10, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Gain Ahead Of IND vs ENG 5th Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal has finally entered the top 10 Test rankings after his heroics in the IND vs ENG Test series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a huge mark after breaking into the top 10 Test rankings for the first time in his career. The young sensation made a humongous impact following his astonishing outing in the ongoing Test series between India and England. Jaiswal jumped two spots and is now ranked at number 10.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli who ruled out of the IND vs ENG Test series made a jump of one spot in the rankings and is now ranked 8. Indian captain Rohit Sharma also made a jump of two spots and is now at number 11. England’s Joe Root has replaced Steve Smith for the number 2 spot after his heroics in the Ranchi Test. On the other hand, Smith faced a drop of one position and this is the first time his rating has dropped below 800 since 2014. Kane Williamson is still standing strong in the top spot.

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon have narrowed the gap with ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the latest ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings following their exceptional performance in the opening game against New Zealand.

With India pace spearhead Bumrah leading the way on the list for Test bowlers, both pacer Hazlewood (up one place to fourth) and spinner Nathan Lyon (up two spots to sixth) have been rewarded for the performance in Wellington. The Aussie duo shared 14 wickets between them in Australia’s emphatic 172-run victory in the opening Test in Wellington.

Hazlewood picked a pair of New Zealand wickets in each innings while Lyon helped himself to 10 scalps in total as Australia dominated the contest at Basin Reserve.

New Zealand’s Matt Henry and Glenn Phillips each collected a five-wicket haul during that first Test against Australia, with the former moving up seven places to 18th on the list for Test bowlers and the latter improving 19 spots to 48th.

In the batting chart, Australia batter Cameron Green has advanced towards the top 20 after his unbeaten century helped Australia defeat New Zealand by 172 runs in the first Test in Wellington. Green, who was named Player of the Match for his 174 not out in the first innings, has moved up 22 places to 23rd position.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.