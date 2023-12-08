ICC Rates Pitches For ODI World Cup 2023 Final, Aus-SA Semifinal as ‘Average’

Home

The rating for the pitch used in the final was given by ICC match referee and former Zimbabwe batsman Andy Pycroft.

Dubai: Weeks after the ODI World Cup 2023 final, the International Cricket Council has given their take on the pitches that were used during the marquee event. The apex body of cricket as rated the pitch that was used for the final and one of the semi-final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata as ‘average’. The final that was played between India and Australia on an used pitch was won by Pat Cummins and his men by six wickets. The rating for the pitch used in the final was given by ICC match referee and former Zimbabwe batsman Andy Pycroft.

For the other pitch that was rated average was the semi-final between Australia and South Africa in Kolkata. It was rated average by match referee Javagal Srinath. Earlier, Cummins had raised concerns ahead of the summit clash about the wicket as it had already been used during the India-Pakistan game. But after winning the final, Cummins called the same strip as a ‘pretty good wicket.”

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said that the pitch ‘backfired’ for India after Australia won the final. The Indian management had asked the pitch curators to run the heavy roller a day before the game. In fact, five pitches were rated as average in which India featured.

Apart from the final, the hosts’ matches against South Africa in Kolkata, vs England in Lucknow, vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad, and vs Australia in Chennai saw the pitch being rated as average.

