Home

Sports

ICC Releases Revised Schedule For ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2024 In South Africa

ICC Releases Revised Schedule For ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2024 In South Africa

ICC have given South Africa the hosting right for upcoming ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024.

U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: ICC has released the revised schedule for the upcoming edition of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 which will now take place across five different venues in South Africa. The venue was earlier set to be Sri Lanka but its hosting rights were taken away following their suspension for breaching its obligations as a Member.

Trending Now

“A revised schedule for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 has today been revealed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), confirming five venues in South Africa that will host the 15th edition of the celebrated event between 19 January and 11 February, following the decision taken by the ICC Board in November to relocate the event from Sri Lanka,” said ICC in released statement.

You may like to read

“The most exciting young talent in world cricket will compete for the silverware across 41 matches held at established international venues; Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, Buffalo Park in East London, Kimberley Oval in Kimberley, JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom and finally Willowmoore Park in Benoni – the venue selected to host the Semi-Finals on 6 and 8 February, and the Final on 11 February.”

“The new schedule sees the hosts kick off their campaign against the West Indies in Potchefstroom on opening day, while defending champions India start the defence of their crown a day later against former champions Bangladesh, who claimed the silverware when the tournament was last hosted in South Africa back in 2020.”

“The event will welcome a new format for this edition, where teams progressing from the group stages will enter a new Super Six stage, starting 30 January, where two groups of six teams will clash to determine the Semi-Finalists and the subsequent Finalists.”

“In the group listings, holders India are joined by Bangladesh, Ireland and USA in Group A. Group B consists of England, South Africa, West Indies and Scotland. Group C features Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia while Group D is made up of Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand and Nepal,” the statement added.

India is placed with Bangladesh, Ireland, and USA in Group A. The tournament will kick off from January 14 with the clash between Asian rivals India and Bangladesh. India have a high chance of clearing this group without any loss.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.