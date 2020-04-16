In a bid to keep their fans engaged during the testing times, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday shared a clip of Windies top-order batsman Chris Gayle playing football with his teammates during a pre-match session. In the clip, Universe Boss, as Gayle is popularly known, scores a goal and immediately breaks into a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired celebration. Also Read - Faf Du Plessis Calls CSK Skipper MS Dhoni ''Best Finisher in The Game'' | WATCH VIDEO

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, when the world has come to a standstill, ICC has kept its fans engaged with their delectable throwbacks.

Gayle is one of the most feared batsman in the game for his explosive style of batting. The Windies opener was recently in Bangladesh for the Bangladesh Premier League where he told reporters about crowds still wanting to see him and that is the reason why he is still not contemplating retirement and said he would like to continue for as long as he can.

“A lot of people still want to see Chris Gayle out in the middle. I still have that love for the game and that passion for the game. I would love to carry on as long as possible in T20 and franchise cricket as well,” Gayle had told reporters in Bangladesh.