World Cup 2019: ICC has snubbed BCCI’s request to allow former India skipper MS Dhoni to sport the Army insignia badge on his gloves like he did during India’s tournament opener against South Africa. After the insignia gate snowballed and gathered massive support for Dhoni, BCCI approached ICC seeking permission but it has been denied. ICC has responded to the BCCI to confirm the logo displayed by MS Dhoni in the previous match (India’s match against South Africa on June 5) is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

ICC has responded to the BCCI to confirm the logo displayed by MS Dhoni in the previous match (India’s match against South Africa on June 5) is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. pic.twitter.com/lLygzCzr5r — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2019

The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicketkeeper gloves. #MSDHONI https://t.co/22TZNSfYpk — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2019

Meanwhile, India will lock horns with defending champions Australia on Sunday and it is expected to be a mouthwatering contest as both teams have not lost a match as yet.

Earlier, the Congress on Friday came out in support of the former captain saying the insignia on his gloves is neither political nor religious.

“MS Dhoni is a Lt. Colonel in the Indian Army. Moreover, he is special forces designate. ICC rules state that any form of political, religious & racial statement can’t be made with the playing outfit. The insignia does none of that,” Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted with the hashtag “#DhoniKeepTheGlove”.

India’s opening game in the ongoing World Cup saw Dhoni once again profess his love for the security forces after he was spotted with the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicket-keeping gloves.