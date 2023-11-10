Home

ICC Suspends Sri Lanka Cricket’s Membership Due To Government Interference

ICC Suspends Sri Lanka Cricket's Membership Due To Government Interference. (Image: Twitter).

New Delhi: International Cricket Council (ICC) made a big step on Friday as they suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s Membership due to government interference.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership of the ICC with immediate effect.

The ICC Board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.

The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course.

ICC SUSPENDS SRI LANKAN CRICKET BOARD MEMBERSHIP….!!!! Sri Lanka won’t be able to take part in any ICC events until ICC uplifts the ban. pic.twitter.com/B6r1kl3YJL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 10, 2023

The decision comes as a shock to the entire cricketing fraternity a day after Sri Lanka finished their campaign in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. The suspension means that Sri Lanka won’t be able to take part in any ICC events until ICC uplifts the ban.

10 November is black day For Sri Lanka Cricket :- 7th November – The entire Sri Lanka Cricket Board Sacked by Sri Lanka court. 10th November – The Sri Lanka Cricket Board’s membership suspended by ICC. pic.twitter.com/nDSwvMAnZI — Sports News Cricket (@sports_new92609) November 10, 2023

Three days earlier on 7th November, the entire SLC board was sacked following their dismal show in the World Cup and now this action will be a huge blow to Sri Lankan cricket.

