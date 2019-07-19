The International Cricket Council came down hard on Zimbabwe Cricket for not abiding by the rules and have suspended them from international cricket. This is not the first instance, ZCB has faced similar treatment in the past by the government after it found the organization guilty of maladministration. Ex-cricketers have expressed their disappointment over the decision. “@ICC It’s heartbreaking to hear your verdict and suspend cricket in Zimbabwe. The @ZimbabweSrc has no government back round yet our Chairman is an MP? Hundreds of honest people,players, support staff,ground staff totally devoted to ZC out of a job,just like that,” read Brendon Taylor’s post.

How one decision has made a team , strangers

How one decision has made so many people unemployed

How one decision effect so many families

How one decision has ended so many careers

Certainly not how I wanted to say goodbye to international cricket. @ICC pic.twitter.com/lEW02Qakwx — Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) July 18, 2019

Zimbabwe Cricket has been suspended by ICC for not providing a process for free & democratic elections & for not ensuring there is no Govt. interference in its governance & admin. ICC funding will be frozen & Zimbabwe will not be allowed to participate in any ICC events #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 18, 2019

The @ICC has ignored the wishes of players by allowing the corrupt Zanu PF politicians responsible for destroying #Zimbabwe #Cricket back. They should have ordered fresh elections organised by the #ICC . This is a poor decision. https://t.co/q8WGTJB8ld — David Coltart (@DavidColtart) July 18, 2019

“The ICC has directed that the elected Zimbabwe Cricket Board be reinstated to office within three months & progress in this respect will be considered again at the October Board meeting” This is an appalling decision @ICC – you are letting those who have destroyed cricket back. — David Coltart (@DavidColtart) July 18, 2019

“We do not take the decision to suspend a Member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference,” said ICC chairman Shashank Manohar. “What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked. The ICC wants cricket to continue in Zimbabwe in accordance with the ICC Constitution.”