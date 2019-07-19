The International Cricket Council came down hard on Zimbabwe Cricket for not abiding by the rules and have suspended them from international cricket. This is not the first instance, ZCB has faced similar treatment in the past by the government after it found the organization guilty of maladministration. Ex-cricketers have expressed their disappointment over the decision. “@ICC It’s heartbreaking to hear your verdict and suspend cricket in Zimbabwe. The @ZimbabweSrc has no government back round yet our Chairman is an MP? Hundreds of honest people,players, support staff,ground staff totally devoted to ZC out of a job,just like that,” read Brendon Taylor’s post.
“We do not take the decision to suspend a Member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference,” said ICC chairman Shashank Manohar. “What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked. The ICC wants cricket to continue in Zimbabwe in accordance with the ICC Constitution.”