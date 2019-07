ICC T20I Cricket World Cup 2020 complete schedule: After a successful 50-overs World Cup, ICC would be ready to host the world in the World T20 tournament. The big-ticket event is scheduled to take place next year in Australia. Not so long back, the ICC made it clear that all its 104 member nations – both men and women’s team – were granted T20I status. Which means, in order to enter into the ICC World Cup, some teams need to play the qualifiers, will then permit them to make it to the tournament to be played in Australia.

It will be the top 8 teams according to the ICC T20I rankings on December 31st, 2018 will get a direct entry into the tournament. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will have to take the longer route as they will have to play the qualifiers to make it to the tournament.

T20 Cricket World Cup 2020 Full Schedule:

First round:

October 18, 2020: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A3, Kardinia Park, South Geelong (8.30 AM IST)

October 18: Qualifier A2 vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong (1:30 PM IST)

October 19: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B3, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania (8.30 AM IST)

October 19: Qualifier B2 vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania (1:30 PM IST)

October 20: Qualifier A3 vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong (8.30 AM IST)

October 20: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A2, Kardinia Park, South Geelong (1:30 PM IST)

October 21: Qualifier B3 vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania (8.30 AM IST)

October 21: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B2, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania (1:30 PM IST)

October 22: Qualifier A2 vs Qualifier A3, Kardinia Park, South Geelong (8.30 AM IST)

October 22: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong (1:30 PM IST)

October 23: Qualifier B2 vs Qualifier B3, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania (8.30 AM IST)

October 23: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania (1:30 PM IST)

Groups:

Group 1: Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, New Zealand, Group-A Team 1, Group-B Team 2

Group 2: India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan, Group-B Team 1, Group-A Team 2

Super 12 Fixtures:

October 24: Australia vs Pakistan, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (1:30 PM IST)

October 24: India vs South Africa, Perth Stadium, Perth (4.30 PM IST)

October 25: A1 vs B2, Blundstone Arena, Hobart (8.30 AM IST)

October 25: New Zealand vs Windies, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (1.30 PM IST)

October 26: Afghanistan vs A2, Perth Stadium, Perth (11.30 AM IST)

October 26: England vs B1, Perth Stadium, Perth (4.30 PM IST)

October 27: New Zealand vs B2, Blundstone Arena, Hobart (1.30 PM IST)

October 28: Afghanistan vs B1, Perth Stadium, Perth (11.30 AM IST)

October 28: Australia vs Windies, Perth Stadium, Perth (4.30 PM IST)

October 29: Pakistan vs A1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (8.30 AM IST)

October 29: India vs A2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (1.30 PM IST)

October 30: England vs South Africa, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (1.30 PM IST)

October 30: Windies vs B2, Perth Stadium, Perth (4.30 PM IST)

October 31: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane (9.30 AM IST)

October 31: Australia vs A1, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane (2.30 PM IST)

November 1: South Africa vs Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (9.00 AM IST)

November 1: India vs England, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (1.30 PM IST)

November 2: A2 vs B1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (8.30 AM IST)

November 2: New Zealand vs A1, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane (2.30 PM IST)

November 3: Pakistan vs Windies, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (9.00 AM IST)

November 3: Australia vs B2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (2.00 PM IST)

November 4: England vs Afghanistan, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane (2.30 PM IST)

November 5: South Africa vs A2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (9.00 AM IST)

November 5: India vs B1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (2.00 PM IST)

November 6: Pakistan vs B2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (8.30 AM IST)

November 6: Australia vs New Zealand, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (1.30 PM IST)

November 7: England vs A2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (9.00 AM IST)

November 7: Windies vs A1, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (1.30 PM IST)

November 8: South Africa vs B1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (8.30 AM IST)

November 8: India vs Afghanistan, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (1.30 PM IST)

Semi-finals:

November 11: To be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (1.30 PM IST)

November 12: To be played at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (2.00 PM IST)

Final:

November 15: To be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. (1.30 PM IST)

Note: We will update the team name who qualify for the big-ticket event in Australia.