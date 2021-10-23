Colombo: Carom-ball famed off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana will miss Sri Lanka’s opening match against Bangladesh in ‘Super 12’ Group 1 of the ICC T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Sunday (October 24). The 21-year-old spinner will be kept away from the match against Bangladesh due to a back strain, an injury caused during Friday’s qualifying Group A match against the Netherlands.Also Read - LIVE AUS vs SA T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 Live Match Cricket Updates: Hazlewood, Cummins Rattle South Africa With Regular Strikes; Australia on Top in Super 12 Opener

Captain Dasun Shanaka announced on Saturday that Theekshana will be kept away from Sunday’s match. However Shanaka said that the condition of the young bowler, who had already taken eight wickets in the first three qualifying matches, was “Ok” and he will be playing in the upcoming games. Also Read - T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli Keeps Cards Close To Chest, Says Not Going to Reveal Team Combinations Now

Theekshana is the second-highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup so far after Bangladesh’s all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan. Named as the new Ajantha Mendis, Theekshana grabbed three wickets each against Namibia and Ireland and took two for three runs against the Netherlands in the final qualifying game. Also Read - Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in India: When and Where to Watch AUS vs SA Live Stream Cricket Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports