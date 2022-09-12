ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India’s squads for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has been announced by the BCCI. Rohit Sharma will lead the 15-member team that includes: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (Vice Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. The selectors however have added four standby players in the event of any injury. Mohammad Shami has been kept on standby. The all-India Senior Selection Committee also picked squads for the upcoming series against Australia and South Africa at home. A lot of the team picked themselves but it is the selection of Arshdeep Singh that stands out as a significant vote of confidence for the youngster while Shami’s omission will be seen as a signal for the experienced fast bowler. The knee injury has kept Ravindra Jadeja out of the squad.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Beautiful Pakistan Girl Fan Heartbroken After Sri Lanka Win Asia Cup 2022; Watch VIRAL Video

INDIA SQUAD FOR ICC T20 WORLD CUP:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players – Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

India Squad for Australia T20Is:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for South Africa T20Is:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Note: Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa.