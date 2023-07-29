Home

The T20 World Cup returns to the West Indies after a gap of 14 years, while USA become the first North American country to co-host an ICC major event.

New Delhi: The dates for the T20 World Cup 2024 to be held in West Indies and USA are reportedly out and is all set to take place in the month of June.

As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, the tournament will take place from June 4 to June 30 across ten venues in the Caribbean and in the USA. The T20 World Cup returns to the West Indies after a gap of 14 years, while USA become the first North American country to co-host an ICC major event.

Lauderhill in Florida, Morrisville in North Carolina, Dallas in Texas and New York are few of the chosen venues from USA for the big ticket event.

This time, the T20 World Cup will be a 20-team tournament with the likes of Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka qualify by virtue of being among the top 10 teams from the previous edition. Afghanistan, Bangladesh qualify for being among the top 8 teams of the world in T20I rankings. USA and Windies qualify obviously as hosts. So far Scotland, Ireland and Papua New Guinea have qualified through qualifiers and still 6 spots are up for grabs.

As far as the format is concerned, all 20 teams will be divided into groups of 4, where top 2 teams from each group qualify for the Super 8, followed by the Semis and Final.

Cricket is a growing sport in the USA. The country has hosted international and exhibition matches before and with the advent of the Major League Cricket, the Gentleman’s Game is likely to get a good boost. In the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, cricket is most likely to be a part, making a return after almost 130 years.

