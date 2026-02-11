Home

Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Points table: Pakistan overtakes India to take top spot, Netherlands in...

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Points table: Pakistan overtakes India to take top spot, Netherlands in…

Pakistan's 32-run win over the USA propelled them to the top of the table, overtaking India, while the Netherlands moved to third spot following an impressive victory over Namibia.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Points table after Pakistan vs USA and Netherlands vs Namibia (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: The Group A points table saw a major shake-up after two thrilling match on February 10. Pakistan secured a 32 runs win over USA to climb to the top, overtaking India, while Netherlands is currently at the third spot following an impressive 7-wicket win over Namibia.

Pakistan, who claimed a hard-fought win over the Netherlands in the tournament opener, carried the winning momentum into the clash against USA, emerging victorious despite brief a few brief setbacks during their batting innings.

Sahibzada Farhan and Pakistan’s spin attack guided the team to victory

Sahibzada Farhan guided Pakistan post a total of 190 for 9, their highest score at a T20 World Cup since 2016. Farhan scored 73 off 41 balls and shared key partnerships of 54 and 81 with Saim Ayub and Babar Azam, respectively. However, Shadab Khan’s cameo in the death over pushed Pakistan to a winning total.

For the USA, Shadley van Schalkwyk, who had troubled India in their tournament opener, finished with impressive figures of 4 for 25, relying heavily on his slower deliveries.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The run chase began strongly for the USA, with Shayan Jahangir, scoring 49 off 34 balls. However, Pakistan’s spin attack tightened their grip in the middle overs, collectively taking 7 wickets for 115 runs in 16 overs, supported by sharp fielding.

Shubham Ranjane led from the front as he smashed back-to-back sixes off Shaheen Shah Afridi over the leg side. He reached his first T20I half-century off 28 balls, but with 35 needed from the last five deliveries, he was trapped lbw just two balls later.

Check Group A points table after Pakistan vs USA in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Teams M W L T N/R PTS NRR Pakistan 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.932 India 1 1 0 0 0 2 +1.450 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.356 Namibia 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.033 USA 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.525

Netherlands made a strong comeback after their loss to Pakistan in tournament opener

Meanwhile, the Netherlands, who narrowly lost their tournament opener, made a strong comeback in their second group-stage match against Namibia, thanks to an all-round performance Bas de Leede.

Batting first, Namibia managed to post a total of 156 for 8, as several big-hitters got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton top-scored with 42, but the team couldn’t build a strong total. The win allowed the Netherlands to get their campaign back on track after their opening loss to Pakistan.

Netherlands Bas de Leede delivered crucial breakthroughs as he dismissed Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus just as he was beginning to time the ball well, and JJ Smit also fell to de Leede after looking dangerous.

With the bat, de Leede initially allowed Michael Levitt to take the strike before shifting into enforcer mode. He then added 70 runs for the third wicket along with Colin Ackermann, smashing seven boundaries and three sixes, steering the Netherlands all the way to victory.

(Group A Points table updated till Pakistan vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 match)

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.