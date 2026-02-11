Home

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D Points table: New Zealand claim top spot after Tim Seifert, Fin Allen record partnership

Tim Seifert and Finn Allen's highest partnership guided New Zealand to the top of Group D after a commanding 10-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates in their second T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D Points table after New Zeaalnd vs UAE (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand climbs to the top of Group D points table after a 10-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates in their T20 World Cup 2026 second group stage match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the UAE suffered a major setback, with their net run rate dropping to -2.850 following the defeat. They will aim to bounce back in their next match against Canada on February 13.

Seifert and Allen set the record for the highest T20 World Cup partnership

Talking about the match, Finn Allen and Tim Seifert chased down the entire target of 174 on their own, setting a record for the highest partnership for any wicket by any side in T20 World Cup history.

Muhammad Waseem (66 off 45) and Alishan Sharafu (55 off 47) delivered a standout performance in the UAE line-up by stitching a 107-run partnership, their second-highest for the second wicket in T20Is.

Glenn Phillips bowling in the death overs was particularly unusual. The previous four overs had gone for just 17 runs with two wickets, but his single over leaked 27 runs, which including not only a wide, but also a no-ball four and a six, all while frontline pacer Jacob Duffy still had two overs remaining.

Check Group D points table after New Zealand vs UAE in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Teams M W L T N/R PTS NRR New Zealand 2 2 0 0 0 4 +1.919 South Africa 1 1 0 0 0 2 +2.850 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.162 UAE 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.763 Canada 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.850

Tim Seifert on his partnership with Allen in the powerplay

Tim Seifert spoke about his knock during the post-match presentation and said, “Yeah, great start. The main thing is that we’re playing how we want to play, especially me and Finn putting pressure on the bowlers in the powerplay. But also, when it gets tough a little bit, just absorbing that pressure and picking our moments.

Seifert reflected on the condition, describing it as slightly slow, “Yeah, very good. I think in the first innings it was just holding a little bit, but on the whole you get through that. Once you get in, it’s a nice wicket – one where you can really make the most of it.

Tim Seifert opened up about Finn Allen missing the last game and said, “Yeah, that’s T20 cricket as well. You’re not always going to get going, but the main thing is playing how you want to play and how we want to play as a team. Some days that comes off, and other days it doesn’t but today it did, and I thought we batted very well.

(Group D Points table updated till New Zealand vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 match)

