New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the prize money for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. The winner of the twenty-twenty world cup will get a whopping $1.6 million in prize money. The amount is equivalent to ₹130,869,603.20 in the Indian currency. The 16-nation tournament begins in Australia on October 16. The runners up will get half of the amount. India will be playing its first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

At the end of the 16-team tournament that runs for nearly a month, the losing semi-finalists will each get $400,000 from the $5.6 million total prize pool.

The eight teams who exit at the Super 12 stage will receive $70,000 each. Like last year at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, a win in each of the 30 games in the Super 12 phase will be worth $40,000.

The T20 World Cup 2022 will kickstart on October 16 and in the first match Asia Cup 2022 Winner team Sri Lanka will lock horns against Namibia and the first match will be played at Geelong Cricket Ground, Victoria.

The eight teams that made it directly to the Super 12 phase are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

The other eight teams – Namibia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, UAE in Group A and West Indies, Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe in Group B – are split into two groups of four and will play the first round. For any win in the first round, prize money of $40,000 will be awarded, with the 12 matches amounting to $480,000.

The four teams knocked out in the first round will get $40,000 each.