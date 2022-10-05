Indore: Thanks to his good form, Suryakumar Yadav is going to be one of the key members of the Indian squad during the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Looks like there is no stopping the Maharashtra-born cricketer who has inched closer to Pakistan’s Mohammed Rizwan in the latest ICC rankings for T20I batters. Following his splendid run against South Africa in the three-match T20I series, Surya has come within 16 rating points of Rizwan on the updated T20I batter rankings that were released by the ICC on Wednesday and the 32-year-old should get the chance to claim top billing during the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.Also Read - Rishabh Pant CAKESMASHED During Birthday Celebrations in Dressing-Room After Series Win Over SA; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

Rizwan finished the recent seven-match T20I series against England as the leading run scorer with an impressive haul of 316 runs, but the fact the veteran was rested for the sixth game of the series and managed just one in the series decider in Lahore meant the right-hander lost valuable breathing space at the top of the rankings.

The race for the top spot is so tight that Yadav could have even overtaken his Pakistan counterpart with a big score in the final match of India's series against South Africa in Indore, but the right-hander was out for just eight.

It means the battle between the two will continue over the next month when both Pakistan and India are among the favourites to win the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam remains third on the latest T20I batter rankings and should not be discounted from re-claiming his place at the top, while a host of other batters from around the world made giant strides on the latest set of rankings.

India opener KL Rahul jumps seven spots to 14th on the updated list on the back of his 108 runs from two matches against the Proteas, while South Africa trio Quinton de Kock (up eight spots to 12th), Rilee Rossouw (up 23 places to 20th) and David Miller (up 10 spots to 29th) were also eye-catching movers.

