ICC T20I Rankings: India’s Ravi Bishnoi Dethrones Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan In Bowling Charts

India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the highest wicket-taker in the T20I series against Australia with nine scalps in five matches.

Ravi Bishnoi was India's top wicket-taker in the T20I series against Australia. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: India’s Ravi Bishnoi became the top-tranked T20I Bowler, replacing Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan in the latest ICC T20I Bowling Rankings updated on the International Cricket Council (ICC) website on Wednesday. Bishnoi, currently has 699 rating points, seven clear of second-placed Rashid. With this feat, Bishnoi joins Jasprit Bumrah as the only other Indian bowler to have reached the peak of ICC rankings. India, now have two No.1 players in the ICC rankings with Suryakumar Yadav leading the batters’ chart.

