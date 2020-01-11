KL Rahul has gained 26 points but maintained his position as the sixth-ranked T20I batsman in the world, the highest by an Indian batsman. Rahul scored 45 and 54 in the two T20Is against Sri Lanka which India won 2-0. Behind Rahul is his captain Virat Kohli who has jumped a position to be placed at nine.

Shikhar Dhawan, who returned to the side after an injury lay off, scored a half-century on Friday in Pune, has been promoted up a place and is No. 15 in the ranking system. His former Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Manish Pandey has also climbed four places to be ranked 70.

Among bowlers, Navdeep Saini has made big strides, sky-rocketing 146 places, and entered the top 100. Saini, Player of the Series, with figures of 2/18 and 3/28 in Indore and Pune is now on the 98th position, while his bowling partner Shardul Thakur is six places above him at 92. The returning Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets from two matches and jumped eight positions to be ranked 39th.

“Bowling fast comes naturally to me. I look after my gym and diet and playing for India is a big deal. I have been playing with the red ball only for the last four-five years, before that I was playing with the tennis ball only,” Saini said after the match on Friday.

“When I used to play with the red ball earlier, I used to find bowling with the white ball difficult. But now after practicing, I have been finding it easier and am improving. My seniors have been helping me as well, telling me how to bowl in different situations.”

For Sri Lanka, Dhananjaya de Silva has gained 72 places to reach 115th among batsmen after aggregating 74 runs, while spinner Lakshan Sandakan has moved up 10 places to reach 29th after grabbing three wickets in the series.

In the ICC Team Rankings, India have gained two points but remained static in fifth position with 260 points, while Sri Lanka have lost two points and now have 236, the same as Afghanistan.