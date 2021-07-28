New Delhi: Sri Lanka’s spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has achieved career-best second rank in the latest update of the ICC T20I rankings. Hasaranga scalped two wickets in the first T20I against India at R. Premadasa International Stadium, Colombo on Sunday and conceded only 28 runs in his four overs quota.Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan Set to Miss Remainder of Series After Being Termed Close Contact With Krunal Pandya: Report

Hasaranga struck on the first ball he bowled as he plumbed Sanju Samson in front of the wickets. Subsequently, the mystery spinner, who has troubled the Indian batsmen in the ongoing limited-overs series, was also able to dismiss a well-settled Suryakumar Yadav. Hasaranga has gained one place in the latest update from the rankings.

On the other hand, India's pack leader Bhuvneshwar Kumar has jumped by four places in the rankings tables. Kumar was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he scalped four wickets and conceded only 22 runs in 3.4 overs he bowled. Thus, the swing fast bowler has now taken 16th place in the rankings and become India's highest-ranked T20I bowler overtaking Washington Sundar. Kumar was also awarded the Player of the match in the opening game against the hosts.

In fact, Kumar might lead India in the second T20I as it has been reported that Shikhar Dhawan has entered isolation after he was deemed as one of the close contacts with Krunal Pandya, who was tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (up 10 places to 21st), Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani (up 37 places to 31st), and Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera (up by five places to 37th) are among the others to move up the rankings for bowlers.

Indian stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan has made a jump of five places after scoring 46 runs in the first T20I and he now shares 29th place with South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks. Furthermore, Suryakumar Yadav who scored a fifty in the first T20I has taken giant strides of 25 places to take the 42nd rank in the table. Deepak Chahar has jumped to 34th place after bagging two wickets.