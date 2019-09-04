Ashes Test: Australia opener David Warner’s woeful show with the bat continued in the fourth Ashes Test as well after he was dismissed for the fifth time in the ongoing Ashes series by fast bowler Stuart Broad.

Warner even failed to open his account and faced just a couple of deliveries before heading back to the dressing room. Warner, who has been out of form in the Ashes 2019, has been repeatedly troubled by Broad.

Warner was indecisive with his shotmaking as he did not know whether to leave it or play it. Finally, all he managed was an edge to Bairstow who accepted it gleefully. Broad had his final laugh as he got the hosts off to a dream start at Old Trafford.

Before the start of Australia’s first innings, Cricket Australia (CA) had tweeted: “David Warner resumes his battle with Stuart Broad… #Ashes”. However, as soon as the opener was dismissed for a duck in the very first over of the Manchester Test, ICC retweeted CA’s tweet saying: “This aged well #Ashes”.

In the ongoing series, Warner has managed to get just 78 runs from seven innings which include two consecutive ducks. It is also Warner’s first appearance in the longest format of the game for Australia after the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year.

Warner has featured in 78 Tests for Australia, where he has 6442 runs at an average of 46.68.