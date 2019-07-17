Cricket World Cup’s official Twitter handle just posted pictures of England’s cricketers of how the World Cup triumph took its toll on the side. The official Twitter handle posted pictures of skipper Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Jofra Archer, and Jonny Bairstow and captioned the post as “That’s what a Super Over will do to you! #CWC19”.

England scripted history on Sunday by claiming their first-ever World Cup title. The finals will be remembered for ages as it did not have a winner after the 50-over and super over action both ended in a tie.

That’s what a Super Over will do to you! 👴#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/8tv0c0cOtV — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 17, 2019



In the end, England were announced as the winner as they had hit more boundaries – 26 – as compared to New Zealand’s 17 boundaries in the match.

New Zealand had set up a target of 242 for England to win the World Cup. As the hosts needed nine runs off three balls, Stokes hit the ball into the deep off Trent Boult and ran for a double.

New Zealand’s Martin Guptill threw the ball in an attempt to run out Stokes but the ball bounced off Stokes’ bat and reached the boundary. As a result, England were awarded six runs – two for a double and four for an overthrow.

The match found itself surrounded by controversies as former ICC umpire Simon Taufel said that the on-field umpires were wrong to award six runs, confirming, that the officiating umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus made a mistake.

“There was a judgment error on the overthrow. The judgment error was the timing of when the fielder threw the ball. The act of the overthrow starts when the fielder releases the ball. That’s the act. It becomes an overthrow from the instant of the throw,” Taufel had said.

According to the Law 19.8 related to an “overthrow or wilful act of fielder”, says, “If the boundary results from an overthrow or from the willful act of a fielder, the runs scored shall be any runs for penalties awarded to either side, and the allowance for the boundary, and the runs completed by the batsmen, together with the run in progress if they had already crossed at the instant of the throw or act.”

However, Taufel also defended the officiating umpires, saying the umpires have to consider a number of things while examining every ball.

“In this particular case, the umpires have got a lot on their plate, because like every ball, they’ve had to watch the batsmen complete the first run, they’ve had to watch the ball being fielded, to understand how it’s in play, whether the fielder’s done the right thing. Then they’ve got to look to see when the ball is released, in case there is an overthrow. And that happens every delivery of the game. And then they’ve got to back to see where the two batsmen are,” he had said.

England will now take on Australia in the Ashes, beginning August 1.