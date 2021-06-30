After leading New Zealand to a historic triumph in the inaugural World Test Championship final against India in Southampton, captain Kane Williamson has reclaimed the number one position in the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen, announced on Wednesday. Williamson’s knocks of 49 and unbeaten 52 respectively in the two innings proved to be a deciding factor for the Black Caps on a challenging Rose Bowl strip. The 30-year-old has now moved above the 900-point mark and he now enjoys a 10-point lead over Steve Smith (891 rating points). Also Read - Curtly Ambrose Feels India Putting Themselves Under Pressure Because of Occasion

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli (812 points) remains static at the fourth position while opener Rohit Sharma (759 points) has moved up to the sixth spot. India’s young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (752 points) is at the seventh position. Williamson, who conceded the top spot to Smith two weeks ago, is back in the position he had first grabbed in November 2015 during a series against Australia. Also Read - Rohit Sharma to Mohammed Shami, How Indian Cricketers Are Spending Their Time in UK Ahead of England Tests | PICS

Ross Taylor, who scored an unbeaten 47 and partnered in an unbroken 96-run stand with Williamson, has advanced three places to 14th position while left-hander Devon Conway has gained 18 slots to reach 42nd place after top-scoring with 52 in the first innings. Australia’s run-machine Marnus Labuschagne (878 points) and England Test captain Joe Root (797 points) are at the third and fifth spots respectively in ICC Test Batsmen Rankings. Also Read - Rishabh Pant Spotted Without Mask at Wembley During England vs Germany EURO 2020 Match, PIC Goes Viral

New Zealand’s fast bowlers too have gained after thriving in the seaming conditions with a Player of the Match Kyle Jamieson continuing the stupendous start to his Test career.

⭐️️ Devon Conway moves up 18 slots

Jamieson’s figures of five for 31 and two for 30 have pushed him up to a career-best 13th position, not surprising since no bowler has taken more Test wickets at a better average than him since 1900.

Left-armer Trent Boult’s figures of two for 48 and three for 39 have lifted him two places to 11th position while for India, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane’s progress of three places to 13th position after scores of 49 and 15, was the only notable gain.

Ravindra Jadeja has slipped behind West Indian Jason Holder to the second position after a week at the top of the rankings for all-rounders.

In the T20 Rankings, West Indies’ left-handed opener Evin Lewis has moved from 13th to 10th position after a player of the match effort of 71 off 35 balls in the first of the two matches of their ongoing five-match series that counted for this week’s rankings.

Left-arm spinner Fabian Allen has progressed 23 places to 20th position.

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock (up one place to 22nd), Reeza Hendricks (up three places to 24th) and Temba Bavuma (up 24 places to 64th) are among the others to move up.

England’s 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka, which should come as a morale booster for the 50-over World champions ahead of this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, sees several of their players move up too.

Chris Jordan (up five places to 11th), Mark Wood (up 11 places to 14th), Sam Curran (up 62 places to 39th) and David Willey (up 23 places to 51st) have progressed in the bowlers’ list while for Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga has moved up five places to fifth and Dushmantha Chameera 41 places to 43rd.