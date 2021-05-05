Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne has closed in on the top 10 in the latest update of ICC Test Rankings. Karunaratne amassed 428 runs in the two-Test matches at a gargantuan average of 142.67 against Bangladesh. The opening southpaw batsman scored knocks of 118 and 66 in the second Test match against the Tigers, which the Island nation won by a mammoth margin of 209 runs. Also Read - Nepal's Kushal Bhurtel Nominated For ICC Player of The Month Award

Thus, the left-hander has taken a leap of four places in the Test rankings and is now placed at the 11th spot. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson continues to be at the pole position in the rankings with 919 rating points whereas Virat Kohli, the Indian captain, is at fifth place with 814 rating points under his belt.

Niroshan Dickwella (up to four places to 31st), Oshada Fernando (up 10 places to 58th) and Lahiru Thirimanne (up 13 places to 60th) are the other Sri Lanka batsmen who have gained in the rankings table.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka’s spinner Praveen Jayawickrama had a dream debut Test match. He became the first bowler to take two five-wicket hauls on Test debut in 33 years after he returned with figures of 11-178. Thus, the 22-year old left-arm orthodox has entered the rankings at 48th place.

The first bowler to take twin five-wicket hauls on Test debut in 33 years. Take a bow, Praveen Jayawickrama 👏#SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/3IFL5hk7DZ — ICC (@ICC) May 4, 2021

Bangladesh talisman opening batsman Tamim Iqbal’s knocks of 92 and 24 in the second Test have helped him jump three places to reach the 27th position. On the other hand, wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and captain Mominul Haque have gained a slot each to reach 21st and 30th positions, respectively.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s fast bowler Hasan Ali also made upward movement in the rankings. Ali scalped nine for 89 against Zimbabwe, which has helped move up by 15 places to occupy the career-best rank of 20. Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (up to two places to 31st) and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali (up 12 places to 54th) are the other Pakistan bowlers who have gained in the rankings.

Fawad Alam, who continued his dream form with his knock of 140, has made a gain of 31 places to take the career-best 47th place in the rankings.