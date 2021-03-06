With a comprehensive 3-1 Test series win over England, Team India has reclaimed the top spot in the latest ICC Test Team Rankings. Virat Kohli and Co. jumped to the first position with 122 rating, while New Zealand are at second with 118. Also Read - India vs England, 4th Test: Man-of-The-Series Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals Most Pleasing Aspect of Dominating Win

India beat England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth Test to claim the series 3-1. Spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel shared five-wicket each to dismantle England’s innings for just 135 runs in the second innings. Earlier, Rishabh Pant slammed his maiden Test century on Indian soil (101) while Washington Sundar was unlucky as he missed it by 4 runs and was stranded unbeaten on 96 as India were all-out for 365. Although the score was enough for India to beat England by an innings. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's 161-Run Knock in 2nd Test Was Most Defining Moment in Series: Virat Kohli



The win against England in the fourth Test ensured India’s place in the final against New Zealand. Team India will also finish the WTC as the table topper with a winning percentage of 72.2.

Despite the hammering, England managed to stay at the fourth spot in the latest ICC Rankings while Australia acquired the third.

Virat Kohli and Co. suffered a humiliating defeat in the opening Test match of the series by 227 runs but after that, the Asian giants bounced back with some stellar performances.

After the massive series-win, Virat Kohli talked about the defeat in the opening Test and then a sensational comeback in the series from the next game.

“The comeback in Chennai pleased me the most. The first game was an aberration and England outplayed us. The toss played a crucial role and the bowlers weren’t in the context. We bowled and fielded with more intensity and so the comeback was very heartening,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

The final of the World Test Championship will be played on June 18 at Lord’s.