New Zealand has reclaimed the top position in the ICC Test rankings after winning the second Test match against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham by eight wickets. Thus, the Kiwis have replaced India from the numero uno position in the latest update as they now have 123 rating points whereas India has 121 rating points ahead of the World Test Championship final.

New Zealand had dominated the first Test match against England but could not get over the line as the third day of the Test match was completely washed out due to rain. However, the Blackcaps were able to once again dominate the second Test match and wrapped the match within four days.

In fact, New Zealand had made as many as six changes to their playing XI in the second Test match and rested their key players ahead of the WTC final. Still, they were able to go past England as they came up with a fine collective performance.

The Kiwis were able to skittle out the hosts for 303 in their first innings. Subsequently, the visitors took 85 runs lead as they scored 388 runs. Devon Conway continued his dream run as he scored 80 whereas Will Young and Ross Taylor contributed with 82 and 80 respectively.

Matt Henry was the pick of the bowlers for Tom Latham-led as the gun fast bowler scalped three wickets in each of the innings. Henry returned 3-78 and 3-36 in both innings and he was awarded the Player of the match. Devon Conway, who scored a total of 283 runs in the two-match Test series was awarded the Player of the series for New Zealand whereas Rory Burns was awarded the Player of the series for England.

India and New Zealand will face each other in the final of the World Test Championship at Ageas Bowl, Southampton from June 18.