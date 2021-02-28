Swashbuckling India opener Rohit Sharma entered the top 10 rankings of the ICC Men’s Test batsmen charts. Rohit, who has been in tremendous form in the ongoing Test series between India and England has gained six spots and moved to a career-best eighth position. Also Read - ICC World Test Championship 2021: Here's What Virat Kohli-Led Team India Needs to do Qualify For Final

The 34-year-old has slammed 296 runs in 3 Tests against England at a sublime average of 59.20. In the low-scoring affair at the Motera in Pink-Ball Test, Rohit scored 66 and 25* to play a crucial role in India’s 10-wicket win. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Motera Pitch Likely to Escape ICC Ban as 4th Test Strip Promises to be Batting Beauty

Meanwhile, Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara slipped to the 10th spot, while Indian captain Virat Kohli maintained his fifth position in the latest rankings. Also Read - Virat Kohli is Looking After Groundsmen to a Certain Degree: Andrew Strauss Slams Indian Captain For Defending Motera Pitch

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is still leading the charts with 919 rating points followed by Steve Smith on second with 891.

India opener Rohit Sharma storms into the top 10 to a career-best eighth position in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings for batting 💥 Full list: https://t.co/AIR0KN4yY5 pic.twitter.com/Hqb9uTWnzJ — ICC (@ICC) February 28, 2021

Meanwhile, ace India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also made some big gains in the bowling rankings and jumped four places to third position. He is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing series with 24 scalps in 3 Tests. The 34-year-old is just 2 points behind the second-placed Neil Wagner with 823 ratings. The last Tests might help Ashwin to claim the second spot.

Axar Patel, who picked 11 wickets in the pink-ball Test, also jumped 30 slots to reach the 38th position.

🔸 Ashwin breaks into top three

🔸 Anderson slips to No.6

🔸 Broad, Bumrah move down one spot The latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings for bowling: https://t.co/AIR0KNm9PD pic.twitter.com/FssvpYiLcx — ICC (@ICC) February 28, 2021

Meanwhile, England off-spinner Jack Leach also achieved his career-best ranking – 28. Leach has claimed 16 wickets so far in three Tests.

England captain Joe Root, who is at the fourth spot in the batting charts, made huge gains in bowling rankings and attained 72nd position.

However, England pacers suffered huge drops in rankings as veteran James Anderson slipped three places to 6th while Stuart Broad is at the 7th spot.

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been released from India’s squad for the final Test against England, also slipped a place to 9th.

The fourth match of the ongoing Test series between India and England will begin on March 4 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad.